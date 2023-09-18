Officers McLaughlin and Murdock return “Gigi” to its home. Credit: Matthews Police Department

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Matthews Police Department helped return a lost dog to its home Monday morning.

Officers McLaughlin and Murdock were dispatched to a homeowner who found an unknown dog on their porch.

Click here to see our latest Pinpoint Weather forecast! 🌤️🌦️

After arriving at the house and meeting the dog, the officers estimated the dog had been there since around 1 Monday morning, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Officers were able to eventually find the dog’s owner was extremely thankful that “Gigi” was safe and returned home.

Police want to remind everyone to make sure their pets have an ID tag on them, especially if they’re known for getting out.