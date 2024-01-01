CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Meet Baby Cannon, the first baby born in 2024 in the Charlotte area.

He arrived at Atrium Health Cabbarus at 12:06 a.m. weighing seven pounds, three ounces. However, he was a few days short of his due date of Jan. 8.

Atrium Health

Atrium Health

His parents, Rachel and Jonathon Cannon, are still deciding on a name because they wanted to be surprised by the gender.

Baby Cannon is welcomed by a three-year-old brother at home who was also born on a holiday.

“So to start with my wife, her birthday is Valentine’s Day, our son is Thanksgiving, and now this newborn is New Year’s Day,” Jonathon Cannon said. “And now I am the oddball out, out there in left field.”

Other hospitals reporting New Year’s babies include:

Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with a baby born one minute later, at 12:07 a.m.

Atrium Health University City with a baby born at 12:43 a.m.

Atrium Health Pineville with a baby born at 1 a.m.

Officials say all Atrium Health New Year’s babies receive a commemorative beanie and a swaddle blanket.

From everyone at Queen City News, congrats to the Cannon family and happy birthday Baby Cannon!