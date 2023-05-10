CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Moms do it all.

From small tasks like making lunch or helping with homework — to big ones — like life advice regarding raising our own children.

But one group of moms is adding ‘tackle climate change’ to the to-do list.

Science Moms is a nonpartisan organization comprising climate scientists who have been studying our atmosphere, oceans, and ice caps for decades but also double as moms.

Their goal is education and conversation. The team provides resources for parents to learn more about climate change and ways to take action. Some tips include easy swaps at home, like using an electric stove instead of gas or adding solar panels.

They also help parents contact local leaders with concerns about diesel school buses. One of their latest videos compares school buses to cigarettes, showing the similarities in the toxins our kids breathe in.

Dr. Melissa Burt is a climate scientist at Colorado State University and one of the co-founding Science Moms.

“We have this climate action plan that really gets moms and parents to start interrogating at their local level, at your local school district level, and to ask them, ‘what are you doing about these diesel buses, and are you switching from diesel buses to electric buses?'” Burt said. “And there are a number of different incentives out there for school systems to make that change.”

Dr. Burt has been studying the Arctic for decades. It is the fastest warming and most rapidly changing place on earth. So, when asked how she stays optimistic, she focuses on her daughter.

“By starting a conversation, by getting parents to see the urgency and importance of climate change, we can take those individual steps that leads a collective effort that can really make the change,” Burt said. “Being a mom, I don’t want my kid to say, ‘Mom, why have you done nothing about this issue?!’ I have hope, really, because she pushes me even more to continue to work on this.”

