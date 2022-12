DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An off-duty Durham police officer helped a neighbor build a ramp for his home.

In a tweet on Thursday, Durham police said Officer D. Beugnot was off-duty when he saw a post on the Nextdoor app. The post was asking for help to dig holes to build a ramp for his wife.

Officer Beugnot immediately went to help the resident and called several of his co-workers to assist with digging holes.

Durham police officers help a resident dig holes to install a ramp (Photo from Durham Police Department)

The officers were able to dig holes and install the ramp leading up to the house.