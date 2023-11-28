TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Jameson Courtine of Brevard was a kind-hearted boy who loved baseball, Duke basketball, and had boundless joy.

Almost five years ago, he died of an unknown health issue at just nine years old.

His parents Erica and Dan say very few can relate to their loss. “We live every day grieving for our child, and nobody understands what it’s like,” Erica told Queen City News. “Even if they say they do, they don’t get it.”

The Courtines created the nonprofit Jameson’s Joy in memory of their son. “It’s easy to mistake Jameson’s Joy for ‘I’m happy, she’s happy. I’m not, not at all.”

For those grieving the loss of a child, this is an especially hard time of the year. Dan explained, “It’s ‘This little boy who just loved everything about life,’ and that’s what our foundation is passing on.”

Photo Credit: Dan Courtine of Jameson’s Joy

Earlier this month, in a tranquil mountain setting, Jameson’s Joy hosted its second Family Grief Retreat at Earthshine Lodge in Transylvania County. Four families mourning the death of their children joined the Courtines for a weekend of friendship, comradery, and counseling. Activities at the retreat including axe throwing, blacksmithing, and llamas also gave them a chance to smile and bond.

The participants included Bill Beyea, whose little girl Emily died in Winston-Salem on Mother’s Day in 2021. She’s remembered for her compassion for those less fortunate, and her passion for social justice. “She passed away at the age of ten from eating a single pistachio. We didn’t know she had a nut allergy,” he said. This joyful season can be heart-wrenching for his family. “The holidays can take over your emotions very quickly, and you can very quickly fall off of what I call the emotional cliff,” says Beyea.

Kate and Josh Ashmore of New Bern were also at the retreat. Last year, their four-year-old son Jameson Ashmore suffocated in a filing cabinet. Josh says the “stages of grief” don’t begin to describe what his family’s been through. “I’m here to tell you there are no steps. It’s an ever-going rollercoaster that never stops,” Josh said. Jameson was a gregarious boy who absolutely loved rocks.

“Well, it all started a week before he passed,” Kate recalls. “He made a comment about how he wanted to go to the moon and build houses for everybody, he even told the garbage man.”

This time of year, the Ashmores pay tribute by including a framed photo of Jameson at holiday gatherings. “Last year, he was in all family photos,” Kate says.

“He sits at the table for dinner, just like he’s still there,” said Josh.

They all face finality differently.

“No matter what day it is, there’s always an empty seat at the table. There’s always an empty seat in the car that should be filled and that doesn’t change,” Beyea says. “Realize that you’re normal,” Dan Courtine advised. “Every single thought that you’re having, somebody else who’s grieving their child has had, I guarantee you.”

“You are not alone is the biggest thing,” Josh Ashmore added. The Jameson’s Joy Grief Retreat brought them together in what Beyea calls a “transformative experience.”

“There’s a connection there and it makes you feel, ‘Okay, I’m not alone in this. We’re not on an island off by ourselves,’” Beyea says. “So that’s why what the Courtines did was so special.”

“Being able to listen to everybody, the way their journeys are, and where they are in them, was very helpful for me,” Kate Ashmore realized.

“Our foundation is Jameson’s joy—we’re broken,” Dan Courtine said of him and his wife. “We’re looking every day, just like every grieving person I know, we’re looking every day to find that joy that people say will come over time.”

“It was just nice to meet other families that understood what we are going through,” said Erica Courtine.

After a few days in the mountains, five families now feel like one.