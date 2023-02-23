HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hickory Police identified a juvenile suspect in a rash of threatening messages toward the public school system.

On Monday, Hickory Public Schools said they got violent messages prompting them to lockdown schools. Police conducted a secure search of the campuses and determined the threats not to be credible.

As part of their investigation, authorities located a juvenile and issued a petition for Felony Communication of a Threat of Mass Violence on School Property on Wednesday.

Police have the juvenile in custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice, and that person will appear in Catawba County District Court on Friday.

No details are available about the juvenile, and the case is still under investigation.