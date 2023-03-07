NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A stolen license plate led to a massive drug bust involving two Hickory men this past Saturday.

Catawba County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a car at N.C. 127 South and Zion Church Road. The car’s license plate owner reported the plate lost or stolen.

(Photo courtesy of CCSO)

In the process of investigating the car, deputies located and seized 11 grams of fentanyl, 121 grams of marijuana, two firearms, digital scales, and a small amount of United States currency.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old driver Jaterrian K’Tryus Jenkins on charges of trafficking in Opium, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Hickory resident got a $30,000 secured bond.

Hickory passenger Christian Dior Sifford, 29, got a $5,000 secured bond. Sifford, a convicted felon, is facing charges of possessing a firearm by a felon and has outstanding arrest orders.

Both men had their first district court appearances on Monday.