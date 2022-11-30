WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Highway Patrol officials said a Hudson man drove too fast and killed a Lenior man on his moped Tuesday night.

Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision in Wilkes County on NC 268 near Boomer Road. Ronnie Honeycutt, 38, drove east in his 2014 Toyota Scion when he hit thirty-one-year-old Charlie Pike on his 2014 Qlink moped. Troopers cited Honeycutt for failing to reduce his speed.

Pike died at the scene.

Troopers closed the area for about two hours to investigate. They determined that alcohol impairment factored into the crash. Troopers arrested and charged Honeycutt with driving while impaired. Additional charges are pending in the investigation. The Wilkes County District Attorney’s Office is also working with officials in the investigation.