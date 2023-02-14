CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s a historic Charlotte home that neighbors want to keep up. Homeowner Mayor Vi Lyles, on the other hand, wants to tear it down.

Many consider the Madison Avenue home in McCrorey Heights a part of Charlotte’s African-American elite history in the Civil Rights era.

But that home is now facing the prospect of demolition.

Neighbors Fighting Back

Some neighbors just found out about Lyles’s decision.

“Just last week, the neighborhood at large found out that this precious gem is up for demolition,” said Angela Stoyanovitch with the Historic McCrorey Heights Neighborhood Association.

Stoyanovitch started an online petition on Change.org. Earlier Tuesday, it had over 200 signatures.

Homes in McCrorey Heights have a certain 1950s-style feel to them.

The neighborhood received its historic designation in August, largely due to its history among the Black community in Charlotte. One neighborhood resident, Isaac Heard, was an engineer who came to Charlotte in the 1950s, and later worked for the city.

Many considered his home on Madison Avenue as a place of get-togethers of all types with a man who was well-loved and respected.

The association says they’re working to save the Heard Home from being demolished.

According to records, Mayor Vi Lyles bougt the house last year

Lyles’ Recent Purchase

When Stoyanovitch started the petition, she said had no idea who owned the property.

According to Mecklenburg County property records, Lyles has owned the property since January 2022.

It came as a surprise.

“These places are dear to me as I was growing up in Columbia and often visiting Charlotte,” Lyles said in an interview Tuesday.

The mayor acknowledged that she owned the property and talked about the house’s future plans.

“I intend to tear down the house because of the various issues…,” she said. “The house was built in the 1950s and added an equal amount of square footage years later.”

Lyles said that the house is not historic. She also said she plans on living in the new home on the property.

To those who oppose the demolition, though, Lyles said, “I understand the connection. But, again, at some point, the land is going to be used, and I want to be honored in a way that I get to build a house that I will be proud of.”

Lyles said the final product “will be consistent with the covenants in the neighborhood, as well as the historic district.”

The permit to demolish is still open, according to online records.

Neighbors, however, still want to see the house preserved without tearing it down. Queen City News spoke with several residents who all expressed a degree of opposition to the demolition.

“I would like to see this permit retracted,” said Stoyanovitch. “I would like to see this home preserved altogether.”