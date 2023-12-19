CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Forty homeless veterans got some much-needed help from an area Elks Lodge on Tuesday.

Local Elks representative Sheldon Sperling and his group worked to provide 300 welcome kits for 40 veterans at the Eastway Crossings complex. The group worked to transport these kits to the complex for four hours Tuesday afternoon, with subsequent trips this week.

The Veterans Administration and Veterans Bridge has worked to build the Eastway Drive facility. Those groups are working to furnish the building.

Elks organizers put together kits that included brooms, towels, coffee makers, and other essential items.

According to Sperling, the Lake Norman-based Elks group is the only remaining group in the Charlotte area.