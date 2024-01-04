CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect was arrested for a homicide in northwest Charlotte Thursday night, according to police.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the death happened just after 7 p.m. in the 5200 block of Swearngan Road, off Auten Road. Officers responded to a call for an assault.

Officers discovered the victim upon arrival and Medic pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

Officers have not detailed how the death occurred.

Representatives from CMPD’s Operations Command, Victim Services, CFD, Medic and the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team also assisted.