CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in north Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident midday Tuesday in north Charlotte near 9800 Old Statesville Road and Arthur Davis Road. Medic said one patient was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.

No details have been given yet on the victim or the suspect and the circumstances of the homicide are unclear at this time. Queen City News has a crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.