LAKE VIEW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect was wanted in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting in Robeson County, North Carolina, according to investigators with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Deputies say they were called just before 3 p.m., on Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2023, at a home on Affinity Road in Fairmont, N.C. At the home, 67-year-old Larry Adams was found to have been shot dead.

Later that day, Robeson and Dillon County deputies went to a home on Hayestown Road in Lake View S.C. to interview a suspect they believed was involved in the fatal shooting.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Deputies say when they arrived 31-year-old Jessie Aceves left the home and began to shoot at deputies which led to an exchange of gunfire between deputies and the Aceves.

According to SLED, deputies then left the property and called for help. After a long standoff and manhunt, a SLED helicopter found Aceves just after midnight in the woods nearby. A Robeson County deputy’s car was found to have multiple bullet holes in it, but no one was hurt.

Jessie Aceves was taken to the Dillon County Detention Center and is charged with the following:

Three counts of Attempted Murder

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime

Unlawful Possession of a Handgun

Pointing and Presenting a Firearm

Discharge of a Firearm into a Vehicle

The S.C. 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute these charges. N.C. deputies have not yet said if they still suspect Aceves in connection to the murder of Larry Adams or what charges Aceves may face in North Carolina.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in N.C. is continuing to investigate Larry Adams’s death and anyone with information about this case is asked to call their office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

SLED is investigating the shooting involving deputies. This is the eighth officer-involved shooting in S.C. this year.