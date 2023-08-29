GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Hooters of America is facing a federal lawsuit after a Greensboro location re-hired almost exclusively white or light-skinned servers after layoffs prompted by COVID-19, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

In a new lawsuit filed Friday, the EEOC says the Hooters in Greensboro had about 43 servers, whom the suit refers to as “Hooters Girls,” in March 2020. About 51%, or roughly 22 of those servers, were Black or had dark skin tones.

At that time, the lawsuit alleges the “Hooters Girls” who were Black or had dark skin tones “experienced racial discrimination and hostility from [Hooters]’s managers.” The suit says managers subjected workers to “discriminatory comments,” including “expressions of preference for white or light skin-toned servers, suggestions that light skin-toned servers were more presentable, and jokes about the appearance and hairstyles of Black and dark skin-toned servers.” The suit says white and light skin-toned servers received “friendlier treatment” from managers and were assigned “preferred or more lucrative shifts.”

That month, the Greensboro restaurant laid off about 43 servers due to the pandemic with a manager reportedly telling the servers that the layoffs would not be permanent.

In late April and May 2020, the restaurant began bringing servers back to the restaurant and recalled 13 out of the previous 43 “Hooters Girls.” All but one of the recalled servers were white or had light skin tones, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit accuses Hooters management of choosing which workers to recall based on their race “with malice or with reckless indifference,” a violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The EEOC is asking the court to order Hooters of America to “institute and carry out policies, practices, and programs which provide equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants irrespective of their race or color, and which eradicate the effects of past and present

unlawful employment practices.”

They also ask for Hooters to pay the Black and dark-skin-toned former employees a combination of backpay with interest, compensation for past and future losses due to Hooters’ alleged illegal employment practices, compensation for non-monetary losses like emotional suffering due to those practices and punitive damages “for their willful, malicious and/or reckless conduct.”

“When recalling employees from a layoff, it is critical that employers examine their selection criteria to ensure they are objectively verifiable and free from racial bias,” said Melinda C. Dugas, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Charlotte District in a news release. “Federal law protects employees from race-based decision making in the terms of employment, including in layoff, recall and hiring decisions.”

Charlotte District Director Betsy Rader said, “Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 also prohibits employment decisions based on color, including discrimination based on the lightness or darkness of a person’s skin shade or tone.”