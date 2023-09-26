CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Hornets Sports & Entertainment (HSE) and Novant Health announced an extension of their partnership.

The company remains the official hospital and orthopedic provider of the Charlotte Hornets and the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, and has become a partner of the NBA 2K League affiliate, Hornets Venom GT.

Novant Health is now the first organization to be a sponsor of all three teams.

“We are thrilled to continue our longstanding relationship with Novant Health as the official hospital and orthopedic provider of the Charlotte Hornets, Greensboro Swarm and now also Hornets Venom GT,” Fred Whitfield, HSE President & Vice Chairman, said. “Novant Health is one of our longest tenured partners, and we’re excited that they enhanced their relationship with the Swarm last year and are now expanding to include Hornets Venom GT. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Novant Health, both on the court and in the community, for many years to come.”

Novant Health logos will continue to be on the court and courtside rotational signage at both Spectrum Center and the Novant Health Fieldhouse.

The healthcare provider will now also be represented on the virtual court and courtside rotational signage during Hornets Venom GT home games.

The logo will also appear on the sleeve of the players’ physical jerseys and will become the presenting partner of the team’s website and a player wellness social content series.