BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The father and stepmother of 5-year-old Justin Lee Turner appeared in bond court Wednesday night as they face charges in the boy’s 1989 death.

As for how the pair, Victor and Megan Turner, were taken into custody comes down to new technology, reviewing old evidence, actions, and statements they both made at the time of the killing.

“Justin never made it to school that morning. He never got on the bus. He never got to school. That’s because he had been murdered. He had been murdered by his stepmother and his father,” said Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

Affidavits released by the sheriff’s office said the Turners falsely reporting the 5-year-old boy as missing after he failed to get off the school bus in the afternoon. He never got on that bus in the morning.

“We know for a fact that Justin was strangled to death. It was ligature marks on his neck. We recovered what we believe to be the evidence of the murder. We have a lot of forensic evidence we got here because of new technology and forensic medicine,” explained Sheriff Lewis.

While Justin’s body was found in the family’s camper, the affidavit says the materials used in the murder were found in the home. Shortly after the Turners learned investigators had collected physical evidence, they expressed concern and devised a plan to withhold or conceal potential evidence from investigators.

The documents say they uttered spontaneous, incriminating statements to indicate responsibility for Justin’s death.

A Channel 2 news crew was shooting video at the actual moment that Victor discovered Justin’s body. That video was mentioned in the affidavit. Although It says Victor Turner, within seconds of entering the camper, found Justin’s body and that he did nothing to check for signs of life.

“You look at that, you look at the actions, you look at the body language, you look at all those things that we look at and that we looked at since then, I’ll let the people draw their own conclusion,” said Sheriff Lewis.

While the magistrate cannot set bond on a murder charge, the pair will face a circuit court judge sometime in the next 30 days.