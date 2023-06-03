PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — A native of Eastern North Carolina is the mascot of a beary fun festival taking place this weekend.

Plymouth’s Black Bear Festival is back on Saturday and is staying throughout the weekend. The festival kicked off at 10 am on Friday at the Port O’Plymouth Museum. It runs through Sunday at 8:30 am with a tour of the bears. Hot air balloon rides, fire art shows, water slides and a baby bear dress-up contest are a few of the things taking place between Friday and Sunday.

Most activities within the festival are free to attend while some require payment.

Fun fact: The biggest black bears in the world reside near Plymouth, inspiring the namesake festival.