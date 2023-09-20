Huntersville Police say a 44-year-old son is in custody in connection to the Tuesday death of a 72-year-old father.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Huntersville Police say a 44-year-old son is in custody in connection to the Tuesday death of his 72-year-old father.

Authorities say they arrived at a residence in the 12400 block of Ramah Church Road on a domestic assault call around 12:34 p.m. Once they arrived within minutes of the incident, they found the home resident Oliver Lloyd Johnston. Johnston was found dead outside his house.

Officers found Nathan Lloyd Johnston, 44, also of the same address, and immediately took him into custody. There’s no information about the manner in which Oliver Lloyd Johnston died.

Huntersville Police, in coordination with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office, charged Nathan Johnston with murder. Nathan Johnston is at the Mecklenburg County Jail with no bond.

If you have any information that would be helpful for this investigation, we are requesting your assistance by contacting Detective Torey Hardy (thardy@huntersville.org) at 704-464-5385, or North Meck Crimestoppers at 704- 896-7867