I-40 Westbound lanes closed near Old Fort after truck wreck

MARION, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — McDowell County Emergency Management reports that I-40 West is shut down because of a tractor-trailer accident.

Old Fort is the closest town on the interstate. The accident occurred after 12 p.m. on Thursday near Mile Marker 73.

Officials hope to have the road opened by 3 p.m.

Officials ask drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.