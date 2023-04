STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Interstate 77 North is experiencing heavy backups in Iredell County after a vehicle crash in Statesville temporarily closed lanes Thursday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 4:35 p.m. between Exit 49 (Salisbury Road) and 50 (Broad Street). As of 5:25, northbound delays stretched beyond Exit 41 (U.S. 21). All lanes are now open.

N.C. Department of Transportation expects the incident to be cleared by 6:35 p.m.