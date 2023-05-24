CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A multi-car wreck on I-77 southbound closed four lanes Wednesday morning, North Carolina DOT officials said.

The wreck was at mile marker 12 near the Interstate-77 / Interstate-85 junction.

Queen City News reported seeing emergency personnel racing to the crash and traffic at a dead stop in the area for 10 minutes.

Charlotte MEDIC reported that one person was treated for serious injuries and taken to Atrium CMC. Emergency personnel treated another patient on the scene.