CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The man suspected of threatening a bagel shop employee on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus, prompting a campus-wide lockdown, appeared before a judge on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect, Mikel Harris, 27, was given a $50,000 bond. Prosecutors asked for the judge to impose a bond higher than the recommended for the charges due to Harris’ “escalation of dangerous behavior.”

According to the probable cause affidavit to get the search warrant, around 12:44 p.m. Wednesday, UNC Communications was advised that a man with a gun was at Alpine Bagels inside the Student Union on campus.

The victim, Jason Carpenter, a supervisor at the Alpine Bagel, said that the suspect pointed a gun at him and stated “I’ll blow your head off.” Several employees and students also saw the gun and ran from the area before calling police, according to court documents.

Documents say during the investigation police identified the suspect as Mikel Harris.

Carpenter told police that he notified an employee over the phone that they had been fired, and they stated that someone was on the way to the Union.

In court, it was revealed that the employee was Harris’ girlfriend. Carpenter said he did not know Harris prior to this incident.

Police say that after reviewing camera footage they noticed a person matching Harris’ description and through training could see him trying to conceal a weapon in his waistband which was “consistent with someone putting a firearm into a waistband.”

According to police, Harris had fled the Union in a white Hyundai and returned to an apartment complex where officers later located him.

Harris eventually exited the apartment and officers with the Chapel Hill Police Department took him into custody. According to police, the handgun was not on him and he did not state where it was. Police say that Harris shares the apartment with his grandmother and she also was unsure of where the gun was, but stated “it may be in his vehicle.”

Police have issued a search warrant for Harris’ Hyundai, according to court documents.

Harris has been charged with gun etc. on educational property, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.

According to documents, Harris also has previous charges from earlier this month for waving a bat and communicating threats to a man.

The judge said that if Harris bonds out of jail he is not allowed to possess a gun, is barred from UNC property and must wear an ankle monitor.