MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More than 30 months after Hollis Slade’s death, two people accused in stealing from him within hours of his death are facing grand larceny charges.

Slade died on Jan. 23, 2021, after complaining of stomach pains. Slade called medics from his bedroom and died within an hour or so of arriving at a Chesterfield County hospital. Slade was caretaker for his wife Joyce, who was suffering from what her family called severe dementia.

SLED agents booked Tammy Bullock into the Marlboro County Detention Center on July 28, 2023 on one count of grand larceny in connection to the Hollis Slade estate theft case which was the center of our ‘Final Disrespects’ investigation from 2021. (Source: Marlboro County Detention Center) SLED agents booked Charlotte Green into the Marlboro County Detention Center on July 28, 2023 on one count of grand larceny in connection to the Hollis Slade estate theft case which was the center of our ‘Final Disrespects’ investigation from 2021. (Source: Marlboro County Detention Center)

Multiple video cameras Slade installed around his home captured several of his friends and former coworkers arriving at his Bennettsville home soon after an ambulance left with the retired papermill worker onboard.

Those friends – which included county Deputy Probate Judge Tammy Bullock – would later go into Slade’s home with Joyce, a newly widowed housewife, inside. Video recordings later captured Bullock discussing “ransacking” Slade’s home looking for his will. Bullock was the appointed deputy probate judge at the time, but then-elected Probate Judge Mark Heath didn’t swear Bullock into office until nearly two months following Slade’s death.

SC Law Enforcement Division agents went to Marlboro County Friday afternoon – unannounced – to obtain arrest warrants for Bullock and Charlotte Green. Slade’s video recordings captured both women at Slade’s home following his death. The recordings showed the women searching Slade’s pickup truck and going in and out of Slade’s home with his dementia-ridden wife inside.

Hollis Slade’s security cameras captured recordings of Marlboro County Deputy Probate Judge Tammy Bullock and Charlotte Green searching Slade’s truck on Jan. 24, 2021, they day after Slade died. Green later joked that she and Bullock took four packs of cigarettes out of the truck because, “We figured he didn’t need them no more,” Green said in the recordings. (Source: Hollis Slade Estate.)

At one point, the women joked about stealing cigarettes out of the dead man’s truck, “Oh, me and Tammy got four packs of cigarettes out of it; figured he didn’t need them no more,” one recording from January 2021 captured Green telling the group. The comment was followed by a burst of laughter from the group.

The group was also accused of stealing cash, a gun, and a checkbook, but later returned those items to Slade’s sister, Beth Boling, who drove to her brother’s home from Indiana after learning of his death. Boling said the group returned a little more than $2,000 in cash – money Joyce’s hired caretaker, Linda Hood, told QCN she went around the home and collected.

Boling said she had no reason to suspect anything of any of the people at her brother’s home when she arrived the day after his death. She thought they were his grieving friends and were there to help the family plan the funeral and to see that what belonged to her brother was collected and accounted for so his wife would be taken care of through his estate.

That all changed as soon as Boling had a moment alone with Joyce Slade’s caretaker.

Hollis Slade’s security cameras captured video of a group Slade knew through his hound dog hobby arriving at his home on Jan. 23, 2021 – just hours after his death. The group is identified as: Will Adams (far left), Charlotte Green (black jacket/khaki pants), Ricky Gardner (middle), and Matthew Tomlinson (far right). Video and audio recordings showed the group going in and out of Slade’s home while his wife was inside.

“The caretaker, who had taken care of my sister-in-law that night, said to me there were some things that were taken by one of the individuals that you need to be sure you get back,” Boling told Barr in an August 2021 interview, “I asked her what those things were and she said there’s a Ziploc bag full of cash. There’s the truck keys, there’s a handgun, and Hollis’s checkbook.”

“I was kind of surprised that all those things had been taken,” Boling said, “Did she say who took them,” Barr asked. “Yes, Charlotte Green,” Boling said.

The video recordings show Hood was likely telling the truth. Green was standing behind a truck in the driveway when one of the recordings captured her telling the group, “I got that pistol out that drawer.”

The drawer was the exact spot where Hood said she hid the money and the gun.

“I took Mrs. Joyce’s money and Hollis’ money and I put it in a sandwich bag, one of the quarts—the gallons—it was the big ones,” Hood said. Hood used her hands to show the size of the bag, which was a gallon-sized bag. “It was one of the big ones and it was loaded with money,” Hood said.

Hood said Slade kept stacks of cash around the house.

Hollis Slade’s security cameras recorded Linda Hood carrying trash bags to her vehicle on Jan. 24, 2021 – the day following Slade’s death. Hood explained the bags were full of cigarette filters Slade collected to roll his own cigarettes. Joyce asked Hood to take the bags to the dump, Hood explained to Queen City News. (Source: Hollis Slade Estate)

“I took all the money and put it in a bag and stuck it in the middle of her (Joyce’s) dresser. I went back Sunday morning, Charlotte (Green) told me she got all the money, they got Mrs. Joyce’s pistol, it was a .38 and a lot of other stuff,” Hood said in an August 2021 interview outside her home in Marlboro County.

Boling said she messaged Green asking her to return the things Hood said she’d taken. The next day, Boling said Ricky Gardner, Green’s husband, returned the things Hood said the group had taken.

“At this point, I still hadn’t figured out – we hadn’t looked at all the videos. My daughter had begun saving the videos from the security cameras. But at this point, I mean really, we were busy the whole time. We didn’t have time to watch hundreds of videos,” Boling said.

“I will tell you what you told the family that was missing, they got back,” Barr said to Hood during the 2021 interview. “No, they got the money back—a little bit of money…and the pistol. They got a little bit of money because she (Boling) showed me that bag and the jewelry box. They got the money that was in the jewelry box; no, all that money wasn’t in there.”

“I’d been there four years. I knew Mr. Hollis and Mrs. Joyce like my mama and daddy. Me and Hollis was about the same age, but we had a bond. For four years you working with somebody, but I knew a lot of stuff got gone and I told Beth and I was mad as hell,” Hood said.

Hollis Slade’s sister, Beth Boling, arrived at her brother’s home the night following his death. Boling and her daughter drove to Marlboro County from Indiana after receiving the news of Slade’s death the day before. The Bolings saved more than 1,000 video clips from Slade’s home security cameras after their suspicions grew concerning the group of friends who gathered at Slade’s home in the hours following his death.

Will Adams, who showed up to Slade’s home the day of his death, was not accused of stealing anything and has not faced charges in this case.

SLED charged both Bullock and Green with grand larceny – a felony under South Carolina law. The charge addresses the “Larceny of goods, chattels, instruments, or other personalty valued in excess of two thousand dollars is grand larceny. Upon conviction, the person is guilty of a felony,” according to S.C. Code Sec. 16-13-30(B). The penalty for a conviction would carry a fine or a prison sentence up to five years if the theft totals more than $2,000.

Slade’s family told Queen City News Chief Investigator Jody Barr neither SLED nor the SC Attorney General’s Office notified the family of the arrests or gave anyone notice to have an opportunity to attend the bond hearings. The only notification the family received was a voicemail from the jail notifying Joyce’s next-of-kin that Bullock and Green had been released from the jail.

Sources confirmed to QCN SLED agents called Bullock and Green and asked them to surrender at the Marlboro County Detention Center Friday afternoon. The women were booked, given a bond hearing, and released before 3:30 p.m., according to sources within the law enforcement community.

The county typically holds afternoon bond hearings at 3 p.m.

Jail records show the judge set a $5,000 no cash bond on Green, who does not have a criminal record. Bullock’s bond was set at $2,500 surety. Bullock is already out on bond from a gun charge from February 2021.

Marlboro County Deputy Probate Judge Tammy Bullock walks into Hollis Slade’s home on Jan. 24, 2021 the day following his death. Bullock told someone in a phone call recorded on Slade’s back porch that she and the others spent the day “rummaging” through Slade’s home in search of a will. Marlboro County Deputy Probate Judge Tammy Bullock arrived at Hollis Slade’s home on Jan. 24, 2021 while the rest of the group – excluding Will Adams – was inside the home. Bullock was not sworn in as a judge at the time and only worked in Judge Mark Heath’s probate court under the deputy probate judge title at the time. Former Marlboro County Deputy Probate Judge Tammy Bullock shares a laugh with her defense attorney during a preliminary hearing on Nov. 22, 2021 inside the Bennettsville Municipal Courtroom. Bullock is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, a felony in South Carolina. (WJZY Photo/Eric Johnson) Former Marlboro County Deputy Probate Judge Tammy Bullock is escorted into the Marlboro County jail on Nov. 4, 2021, charged with a state-level pointing and presenting firearm charge. The charge stems from a Bennettsville Police Department investigation into an argument between Bullock and her then-roommate at a home the women rented together in February 2021. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr) Malrboro County jailers use a digital camera to capture a booking image of former Marlboro County Deputy Probate Judge Tammy Bullock inside the jail on Nov. 4, 2021. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr) Marlboro County Deputy Probate Judge Tammy Bullock looks at a FOX 46 camera as she watched our crew record video outside the county courthouse on Sept. 24, 2021. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr) Shanda Nash demonstrates how she said Marlboro County Deputy Probate Judge Tammy Bullock stood over her and pointed a gun to her head during a Feb. 2, 2021 argument inside the home the women rented in Bennettsville, SC. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

Neither SLED nor the Attorney General’s Office provided any details about the charges as of this report. SLED could only confirm Bullock’s arrest in connection to the Slade estate theft investigation, but when asked about the specifics, the state’s top law enforcement agency did not respond.

SLED’s press office also did not have copies of the warrants the arresting agents used to charge the women. Those warrants would contain

AG Spokesman Robert Kittle also did not know anything about the arrests when contacted late Friday evening. Kittle said he conferred with Assistant Attorney General Joel Kozak on Tuesday about the Slade case, but Kozak did not mention his intent to charge the women on Friday; just three days later.

We’ve checked on the status of the Slade estate investigation every month since SLED finished its criminal investigation in June 2022. SLED turned over the Slade investigation to the AG’s office on June 10, 2022, for the AG’s office to determine whether to file charges.

It took the AG’s office and Kozak nearly 14 months to file the single charge against Bullock and Green. None of the others depicted in the security camera records have been charged.

Surveillance camera video from outside Hollis Slade’s Marlboro County home shows Ricky Gardner carrying a plastic container from the home and loading it into his truck. Slade died the day before and his wife, who suffers from severe dementia, was inside the home at the time. (Source: Hollis Slade Estate)

We contacted Tammy Bullock late Friday to ask whether she had an attorney representing her on the new charge. Bullock did not respond as of the posting of this report. We also contacted Charlotte Green by phone.

“Go f–k yourself, man,” Green told QCN’s Chief Investigator Jody Barr in the call. Green hung up before we could ask about her attorney situation.

Bullock was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm in February 2021 – just days after Slade’s death – stemming from an incident involving her roommate. That gun charge was initially filed under a Bennettsville city ordinance, but the police department later charged Bullock under the state’s pointing and presenting statute in October 2021.

The AG’s office took over that prosecution, but has never set a court date, despite Bullock’s attorney filing a motion to dismiss in December 2021. Bullock’s weapon charge is still pending with no action in the case in the past 19 months.

As soon as we can access the charging documents in the case, we’ll update our reporting.