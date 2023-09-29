NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Queen City News investigation has uncovered further information regarding benefits denied for some North Carolina teachers.

Some changes have been made recently in the state budget following our investigation.

QCN is the only news organization in North Carolina to look into this issue after a teacher reached out for help regarding her denied benefits. QCN uncovered a loophole at the state level that denied some teachers paid parental leave.

Colleen Hollifield had been a teacher for 17 years but she was told she would not get paid parental leave when she switched school districts last year because she had not been at her current school district for 12 months.

QCN took the issue to state lawmakers and they made a change through the state budget.

Going forward, teachers who switch districts will get paid parental leave as long as they’ve been teaching in North Carolina K-12 public schools or public higher education for at least 12 consecutive months before having a baby or adopting a child.

“We should be able to give this benefit to our teachers with no questions. They should not have to worry or contact us if there’s a problem. This should’ve been automatically not a problem from the beginning,” Kevin Donovan, a school board member with Johnston County, said.