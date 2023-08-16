CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News is the recipient of a National Edward R. Murrow Award by the Radio Television Digital News Association for Continuing Coverage of Jody Barr’s “Lost Trust” investigation.

It is the first national National Edward R. Murrow Award received by a station in Charlotte since 2007 and the only one awarded nationally to a station in the Carolinas this year.

‘Lost Trust’ highlighted the unraveling of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina.

The Edward R. Murrow Award is considered to be among the most prestigious in news and recognizes local and national stories that highlight the importance of journalism’s impact as a service to the community.

The category won was for large market television continuing coverage.

The winners will be celebrated during a black-tie event this October in New York City. Here is a list of the rest of the winners around the country.

“Jody is an old-school journalist,” News Director Casey Clark said. “He’s not in this business to be on TV. In fact, it’s difficult to get him in front of the camera. Jody just wants to expose abuses of power and protect people who can’t protect themselves.”

In order to win a national Murrow, you first have to win a regional award.

RTDNA released the following statement:

“Over the past 18 months, Chief Investigative Reporter Jody Barr uncovered corrupt lawmakers, judges, law enforcement officers, and other public servants. The goodwill these reports created empowered a high-ranking detective in the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office to come out of the shadows and accuse his boss of corruption. With evidence provided by this deputy, Queen City News exposed the lawlessness in a little, rural South Carolina county. As a result of his courageous acts, the sheriff and others in the department are under indictment, awaiting trial this fall.”