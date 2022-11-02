Skip to content
Queen City News
Charlotte
57°
Charlotte
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
National
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Crime
QC News Investigates
North Carolina
South Carolina
Military
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Your Local Election HQ
Politics from The Hill
Press Releases
Recalls
CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project collecting items for Toy Drive
Celebrating QCN’s Remarkable Women!
Entertainment
Unusual
Daily Business Report
QC Checklist
Veterans Voices
Links
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings
Closings Login
Ski Report
Tracking the Tropics
Pinpoint Weather App
📺 Watch
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
TV Schedule
My12
Sports
CSL
CSL – Quick Six
Tailgate Tips
Black and Blue Kickoff
Gutsy Play of the Game
Carolina Panthers
NFL Draft
NASCAR
Charlotte FC
FIFA World Cup
Big Race – Daytona
Indy 500
Charlotte Hornets
College Basketball
Charlotte Knights
QC News Now
Consumer
Entertainment
Food and Drink
Pets and Animals
Traffic
Gas Prices
Links
Traffic
Gas Prices
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Map | Find a vaccine location
Coronavirus: Return to Learning
Map | How much of your state is vaccinated against coronavirus?
Interactive Map | COVID-19 Testing vs Confirmed Cases
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the QC News Team
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
Contests
FCC Public File
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
EEO Report
Sign up for QC News Email Alerts
Download the Queen City News – Charlotte app
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
The Longest Ride
Lawmaker wants attendants on all special needs buses
Top The Longest Ride Headlines
Videos, emails reveal inaction in school bus attack
Family alleges ‘cover up’ in 2018 school bus attack
Investigations
Lawmaker wants attendants on all special needs buses
Videos, emails reveal inaction in school bus attack
Family alleges ‘cover up’ in 2018 school bus attack
Mystery in Mexico: Arrest warrant obtained
FBI investigating CLT woman’s untimely death in Cabo
Cabo Authorities: CLT woman’s death under investigation
Video in Cabo: Fight where CLT woman turned up dead
HOPE LOST: Courtroom fight over Solo arrest recordings
View All Investigations
Local News
Suspected impaired man fatally struck on Brookshire
Silver Alert issued for man last seen leaving hospital
CLT organization to save 150K lbs of food
1 killed in crash on Providence Rd: Medic
Suspicious package at Walmart deemed safe: police
Wet start to Wednesday in Charlotte
View All Local News
North Carolina
Silver Alert issued for man last seen leaving hospital
Berger resumes role as state Senate leader
NC woman wins $1M from scratch-off at gas station
Suspicious package at Walmart deemed safe: police
Man threw knife at NC Walmart workers: police
Testimony begins in Craiglist murder trial in NC
View All North Carolina
South Carolina
3 teens charged with murder attend 1st court hearing
$200,000 lottery ticket sold in Upstate
Lawmaker wants attendants on all special needs buses
Videos, emails reveal inaction in school bus attack
See which states collect the most in property taxes
Family alleges ‘cover up’ in 2018 school bus attack
View All South Carolina
National News
Florida doctor accused of raping patients found dead
Tornadoes wrecking homes around south fueled by record …
Gaetz friend says lighter sentence deserved for cooperation
Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the …
Colorado governor visits shooting site as community …
Justice Department intervenes for struggling water …
View All National News
Unusual
Celery stalk in trash, luck, lead to lost wedding …
Celery stalk in trash, luck, lead to lost wedding …
Your state quarter could be worth $55
12-year-old calls 911 on dad’s reckless driving
NY sergeant hailed for aiding at 2017 birth helps …
Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with …
Oddball 6-foot ‘Lobsta Mickey’ statue returns to …
Not just fast food; baby comes quickly at Atlanta …
Security review after protesters disrupt Berlin air …
Singing street marshals are Qatar World Cup’s surprise …
View All Unusual
Trending Stories
Your state quarter could be worth $55
Family alleges ‘cover up’ in 2018 school bus attack
Roberta roundabout takes cars for a rowdy ride
Concern after six juveniles arrested on murder charges
Statesville man critical after Thanksgiving Day shooting
3 teens charged with murder attend 1st court hearing
Videos, emails reveal inaction in school bus attack
2 juveniles, man arrested in deadly SW CLT shooting
19 pounds of pot, $12K cash seized after I-77 stop
One dead after shooting at south Charlotte McDonald’s