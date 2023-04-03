On Sunday, deputies located and arrested Nathaniel Scott Cass at a business located at 3349 Harmony Highway. on Sunday.

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested a man on an outstanding grand jury indictment for second-degree murder by the unlawful distribution of a substance.

On Sunday, deputies located and arrested Nathaniel Scott Cass at a business located at 3349 Harmony Highway.

Cass had been evading members of regional law enforcement agencies for some time. Deputy K. Robbins developed leads after contacting local community members who provided him with information on the suspect’s location.

Deputies transported Cass to the Iredell County Detention Center and served him with the indictment. Authorities did not identify the drugs in Cass’s case. After appearing before a magistrate, Cass got a $300,000 secured bond on this charge.