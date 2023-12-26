CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Power has been restored after more than 1,800 Duke Energy customers in Cary lost power Monday morning.

The outage affected 1,811 customers and was first reported shortly before 10 a.m. It is not known at this time what caused the outage.

The loss of electricity changed the way senior pastor Wolfgang Herz-Lane’s planned to give his Christmas sermon at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Cary.

“The first Christmas was a little bit more like this. They didn’t have the smell and bells, they didn’t have power and electricity,” said Herz-Lane.

He thinks the power outage allowed his church to get back to basics.

“It was more intimate. It was much more spiritual. And, you know, and rather than the over-the-top Christmas celebration, it was more reflective,” said Herz-Lane.

