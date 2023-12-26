JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville woman is hoping to bake up something big while also helping out a worthwhile cause.

Kristiana Phillips is participating for the title of “Greatest Baker” in a contest created by “Cake Boss” host Buddy Vlastro. The contest is also serving as a child cancer awareness fundraiser for the B+ Foundation.

The process is pretty simple. You go to GreatestBaker.com and vote once a day for Phillips. She is currently second in her group with two days left in the voting. The participants in the top five after Thursday at 7 p.m. will advance to the next round.

You can vote for free once a day or contribute to the fundraiser’s cause by purchasing votes for Phillips.