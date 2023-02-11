GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Voice of the Pirates has sadly been silenced.

Jeff Charles, who has been East Carolina University football, men’s basketball, baseball and other sports on radio and television for three decades, passed away on Friday of a medical incident. He was 70.

WNCT’s Brian Bailey reports he was with the men’s basketball team in New Orleans for Saturday’s game with Tulane when he died. He was first attended to by ECU trainers and then by emergency personnel at the scene. He died shortly after.

East Carolina University announced the news Friday night on its ECUPirates.com website. Saturday’s game in New Orleans with Tulane has been postponed, ECU announced. The team was scheduled to travel back to Greenville on Saturday.

Charles was deemed “The Voice of the Pirates.” He had called games with the Pirates since 1988. Back in early January, in a conversation with WNCT’s Courtney Layton, he talked about how he came up with the slogan “You can paint this one purple” after an ECU victory early in his career.

It’s obviously stuck.

He also celebrated his 1,000th game called at ECU on Jan. 4 against Central Florida. He called 15 of ECU’s 21 football bowl games.

On social media Friday, tributes to Charles poured in from all over the country.

Crushing news tonight!! Jeff Charles called me in July, 1988, to tell me that ⁦@RadfordHoops⁩ was looking for a radio voice! In essence, he helped me start my career. God bless Debby, Britt, his friends & thousands of ⁦@ECUAthletics⁩ fans. 🙏🏻😢 pic.twitter.com/JLyybaDyLl — Wes Durham (@WesDurham) February 11, 2023

Pirate Radio would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of “The Voice of the Pirates” Jeff Charles. The Voice has been part of our Pirate Radio family since day one and we devastated by the news of his untimely passing. pic.twitter.com/GqNhwrCdcf — Pirate Radio ☠️ (@PR927FM) February 11, 2023

Sending my condolences to the family & loved ones, the East Carolina community & everyone that knew the “Voice of the Pirates,” Jeff Charles.



I only got to meet him a few times at games between Tulane & ECU in New Orleans but I know how beloved he was in Greenville.



RIP🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/O4kBHb9J6N — Jack Benjamin (@JackBenjaminPxP) February 11, 2023

So incredibly sad. To me, Jeff Charles WAS ECU football. https://t.co/3o7hluiBVJ — Adam Gold (@AGoldFan) February 11, 2023

He came to ECU after similar stints at Furman, Illinois and Virginia Tech. According to his bio at ECUPirates.com, he was named North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association in 2000 and 2014. In 2015, he was recognized as an honorary alumnus by ECU.

He also worked as sports director at WSB in Atlanta and hosted a nighttime sports talk show that could be heard in 38 states and Canada.

A Piqua, Ohio native, Charles was a graduate of the Career Academy of Broadcasting School of Columbus, Ohio and received a degree in speech communications from Goshen (Ind.) College in 1975.