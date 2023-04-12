RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Harris Teeter is hosting a huge hiring fair on Wednesday at all locations.

The chain needs to fill almost every position you can imagine– both full-time and part-time.

Some are retail positions including produce clerks and bakery staff.

Others are more managerial-type roles.

The company offers medical benefits for full-time workers, 401K matching, free mental health services, plus partnerships with different colleges to help associates with continuing education.

The hiring fair runs from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. with immediate interviews on site.