WALTERBORO, SC (WSPA) – The screening of possible jurors for the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial wrapped up Tuesday.

Little more than 120 prospective jurors have been asked to return to the Colleton County courthouse Wednesday morning. There we are further questioning of those jurors while the pool is whittled down.

Judge Clifton Newman said 12 jurors will be selected along with 6 alternates.

Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son on a property owned by the family in June 2021. He and his attorneys have denied the accusation.

Ahead of the jury being seated, prosecutors and attorneys for Murdaugh made their case for certain motions Tuesday afternoon.

There were some pieces of the evidence and expert testimony Murdaugh’s attorneys had contested like blood spatter and ballistics analysis evidence.

Prosecutors and the defense agreed not to bring up the blood spatter evidence during opening arguments until the matter is settled at a later date.

Judge Newman did rule the ballistics expert, a SLED agent, was credible after he was questioned by the prosecution and defense in the courtroom. The evidence will be allowed to be presented in court.

During the motions hearing, the prosecution said they believe they know what kind of gun was used to murder Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie.

Creighton Waters with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said weathered casings found around the property are linked to a .300 Blackout rifle. Those casings were similar to the ones found at the crime scene near Maggie’s body.

According to Waters, the rifle is not accounted for at this time but had been purchased by Murdaugh. Attorneys for Murdaugh said the rifle had been stolen.

Opening arguments in the case could happen as soon as Wednesday afternoon.