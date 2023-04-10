COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A juvenile is facing a murder charge after allegedly stabbing her brother.

Officers with the Columbia Police Department responded to a Willow Street home on Sunday morning for a reported assault.

When they arrived, officers found an 18-year-old victim inside the home suffering from a life-threatening injury to his upper body.

“An officer rendered medical aid to the victim until EMS arrived,” said an official with the police department.

Police said a 13-year-old suspect was arrested at the home and questioned at Columbia PD headquarters before she was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a murder charge.

Investigators believe the siblings were arguing prior to the stabbing.