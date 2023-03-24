KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died after his motorcycle collided with a truck’s trailer on Thursday, authorities said.

The accident happened at the intersection of Dale Earnhardt Boulevard at S. Little Texas Road.

A vehicle traveling east on Dale Earnhardt Boulevard was turning left onto S. Little Texas Road Street and turned into the path of the motorcycle traveling west on Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.

The truck making the left turn towed a trailer, and the motorcycle ran into the trailer.

Kannapolis Police Department, Cabarrus EMS, and Kannapolis Fire Department personnel attempted life-saving measures, but Franklin Dooley, 37, of Kannapolis succumbed to his injuries.

There is no indication that speed or impairing substances were a factor in the crash. No charges have been filed at this time as the investigation is ongoing.