CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Another Bokhari is throwing her hat into the political sphere on Friday.

Current Charlotte District 6 councilmember Tariq Bokhari posted on X.com (formerly Twitter) that his wife, Krista Bokhari, signed papers to enter the run for N.C. House District 104.

Tariq Bokhari posted pictures of his family at the signing Friday morning.

Kristia Bokhari will run against Democratic incumbent Brandon Loftin in South Charlotte.

Earlier this year, Republican Tariq Bokhari won a fourth term representing District 6 on the City Council by defeating Stephanie Hand for the seat.