(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Tropical system out, delightful weather is in!

High pressure has taken over for a few days, giving us a break from the humidity and tons of sun just in time for Labor Day weekend. Mornings starting Friday and through the weekend will give us a taste of fall! Enjoy, because the heat returns next week.

Highs will be in the 80s until Sunday. By this time next week, we’ll be talking highs in the low to mid 90s again… with more humidity, too. Dry weather prevails until possibly late next week.

Tonight: Fair sky and cooler. Low 60.

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. High 83.