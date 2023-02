South Carolina Highway Patrol said a two-car wreck Friday morning resulted in one person’s death.

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster man died in a Monday afternoon wreck with a truck.

York County coroner Karla Deese said 45-year-old Jonathan Montgomery drove an SUV when he hit a truck on Shiloh Unity Road before 3:30 p.m.

Authorities said emergency personnel flew Montgomery and the truck’s driver to Atrium Main in Charlotte.

The S.C. Highway Patrol and Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are involved in the wreck investigation.