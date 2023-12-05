TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 48-year-old Lenoir man died in a motorcycle wreck Monday afternoon, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

The agency responded to the fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 16 at Shade Tree Road. A 2016 Chevrolet Express van traveling south on NC 16 attempted to turn left onto Shade Tree Road. The van turned in front of a northbound 1996 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The wreck ejected Christopher Chad Goans from the motorcycle, and he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Van driver David Robert Brady, 62, of Conover, suffered no injuries. The man is facing charges of misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to yield the right of way.

The initial investigation does not indicate impairment or speed to be contributing factors. During the on-scene investigation, officials had the road closed for approximately two hours.