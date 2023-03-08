STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lincolnton man was arrested Wednesday morning on felony drug charges after authorities say he was discovered passed out his vehicle in a convenience store parking lot.

According to the Stanley Police Department, officers responded to the Circle K convenience store on N.C. 27 in reference to the report of a person passed out in a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the occupant, 50-year-old George Hager, and initiated a search of the vehicle.

Several items of drug paraphernalia and illegal narcotics were located and seized, police said. The vehicle’s occupant was taken into custody and arrested without incident. Hager was charged with felony possession of heroin an was placed under a $5,000 unsecured bond.