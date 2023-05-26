CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol said a Newton woman died Friday morning in a single-vehicle wreck in Lincoln County.

Troopers say 47-year-old Misty Lovelace Palmer died when her 1997 Ford Mustang drove off N.C. 274 and into a tree around 10 a.m. A report said Palmer traveled northbound in Lincoln County near Sorrells Baxter Road when she lost control of her car.

Palmer drove off the right side of the road and back onto the roadway. The driver crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the road before hitting the tree.

During the initial investigation, authorities said Palmer did not wear a seatbelt and that excessive speed contributed to the collision.

The road was closed in the area for two hours.

A previous version of this article had an incorrect name and age that was provided by N.C. Highway Patrol.