CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol said a Lincolnton woman died Friday morning in a single-vehicle wreck.

Troopers say 42-year-old Misty Dawn Lovelace died when her 1997 Ford Mustang drove off N.C. 274 and into a tree around 10 a.m. A report said Lovelace traveled northbound in Lincoln County near Sorrells Baxter Road when she lost control of her car.

Lovelace drove off the right side of the road and back onto the roadway. The driver crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the road before hitting the tree.

During the initial investigation, authorities said Lovelace did not wear a seatbelt and that excessive speed contributed to the collision.

The road was closed in the area for two hours.