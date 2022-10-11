CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed and three others were injured after a fire broke out at a home in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The Charlotte Fire Department said firefighters arrived at a two-story house on the 5800 block of Eastbrook Road and saw fire coming through the roof.

Officials said three adults and five children were home at the time of the fire.

Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead on the scene. Three others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Fire officials said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The American Red Cross Greater Carolinas Region is assisting the family affected by the blaze, CFD said.