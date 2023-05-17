CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people suffered injuries following a wreck in southeast Charlotte, Medic said Wednesday.

Just after 8:15 a.m., Charlotte MEDIC officials updated the incident, saying no deaths occurred at the scene. Medic originally reported one person had been killed.

The accident occurred before 7 a.m. near Rama Road and Jester Lane. MEDIC reported a death at the scene.

A second patient was transported to an area medical center to be treated for serious injuries. It’s not known if emergency personnel transported a second person to the hospital.

It is unclear at this time what led to the wreck and this is an active investigation.

Traffic was diverted and morning commuters were encouraged to seek an alternate route.