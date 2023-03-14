CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was sent to the hospital after a two-story home in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood went up in flames Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The Charlotte Fire Department said the fire was reported at a home in the 900 block of Valley Ridge Road.

Firefighters arrived at the home to see “heavy fire showing.”

Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.