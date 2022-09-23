CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was injured when a fire broke out at an apartment complex in north Charlotte early Friday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said firefighters responded to the blaze at a complex on the 4800 block of Tanager Park Drive.

Crews controlled the fire in 18 minutes. Video from the scene showed firefighters working on a damaged second-floor apartment.

Charlotte Fire said a resident was taken to the hospital. According to Medic, the person’s injuries were minor.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.