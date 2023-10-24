CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting incident in north Charlotte, Medic said Tuesday.

Emergency personnel responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:30 a.m. near Pitts Drive and Redbud Street. A victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear at this time and there is no mention of a suspect.

Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for more of a narrative on what exactly took place.