CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a fire in east Charlotte early Friday morning, the Charlotte Fire Department announced.

Fire personnel responded to calls at an apartment complex regarding the blaze around 5:30 a.m. near 3600 Frontenac Ave. in east Charlotte.

Firefighters located a man with serious injuries inside an apartment and began CPR. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later, fire officials said.

An initial investigation revealed the fire was caused by ‘careless smoking,’ CFD officials said.

Fire officials said the fire self-extinguished and that the apartment did have smoke detectors.

No other damage was reported other than the damage within the apartment affected.