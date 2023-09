CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – 17-year-old Will Hartman is a junior at Charlotte Catholic and was selected to play on the United States Junior Ryder Cup team.

He was the captain’s pick to make the team comprised of the top six girls and top six boys in the country.

The U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team is going for their 7th straight win over the Europeans.

The competition is set for Sept. 26-28 in Rome, Italy.