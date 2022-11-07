CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed Monday afternoon in an accident in the Ballantyne area, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The wreck happened Monday, Nov. 7, in the area of Johnston Road and Ballantyne Village Way.

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they found one person deceased following the crash. At this time, outbound Johnston Road is blocked at Ballantyne Village Way, police said.

No word on what caused the fatal crash at this time.

Drivers have been asked to use an alternate route to avoid this area.