GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police say a person was shot in the leg in the 600 block of Hickory Grove Road near Gastonia.

Emergency personnel took the victim to CaroMont Regional Medical Center. The injury is not considered life-threatening.

Witness accounts say the Shooting occurred next door to Wills Food Store.

The investigation is active, and a suspect is not in custody yet.